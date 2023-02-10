Unfair: Cong MP Rajani Patil On Her Suspension For Remainder Of Parliament's Budget Session

Congress MP Rajani Patil, who was suspended by the Rajya Sabha on Friday for the remainder of the budget session of Parliament, said it was not fair to give her the harshest punishment as she had not done anything deliberately.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended Patil for the remainder of the current budget session for filming House proceedings.

Dhankhar, who had earlier in the day indicated that action would be taken against those who had filmed a ruckus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Thursday, asked leaders of political parties to express their views on the issue.

"I belong to a freedom fighter's family and I should be given natural justice. I have not done anything deliberately," Patil told reporters.

"Accusing me like this and straightaway giving me the sternest punishment is not fair. I was deliberately named and I felt humiliated," she said.

The motion against Patil was adopted to suspend her for the remainder of the budget session, pending a report from the parliamentary privileges committee on the issue.