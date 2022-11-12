'Unfortunate, Exposing His Mindset': BJP Hits Out At TMC Neta Over His Remark On President

After Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Akhil Giri made a disgusting & sexist comment against the President of India Droupadi Murmu, BJP strongly condemned Giri’s derogatory remarks and asserted that it is very unfortunate. Notably, Giri made depraved comments in the presence of other senior party leaders including West Bengal's Women and Child Development minister Dr Shashi Panja.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, BJP National president JP Nadda said, “It is very unfortunate. However, I have not seen the video of Akhil Giri making the sexist remark but it is very unfortunate to pass such comments on President Droupadi Murmu.”

'TMC is exposing its mindset': Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur asserted that other parties like Congress and TMC can not digest that a tribal woman has come so far and is currently the President of India.

Taking on the TMC leader's disgusting insult to President Murmu, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “Those who do this expose their mindset. President Murmu occupied the highest office of the land and the Opposition parties are not able to digest this fact.”

TMC Minister makes a disgusting remark about President

On Friday, TMC leader and Bengal fisheries minister Akhil Giri launched a verbal attack on TMC-tuned-BJP leader and Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendh Adhikari. He then dragged President Droupadi Murmu's name out of nowhere and berated her in a most uncouth manner. He outrageously said, “He (Suvendu) says, I am not good-looking. (Laughs) How beautiful you are! Good looking. We don't judge looks. We respect the chair of your President (Rashtrapati). How does your President (Rashtrapati) look?"