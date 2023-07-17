Unhappy Cadres Fear Impact As Congress Backs AAP On Delhi Ordinance Ahead Of Oppn Meet

The Congress after ending weeks of speculation over its stand on the Delhi Ordinance issue, cleared the air after KC Venugopal publicly expressed his party's support to the AAP just a day before the mega joint opposition meeting which is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru.

Speaking to Republic, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said, "We welcome the party high command's decision over the Delhi Ordinance issue. Congress is against the idea of taking away the rights of the elected government of Delhi. The Centre is trying to take over the control of power through the position of Governors. We are against it." However, responding to the delay in clearing its stand on the issue since months, he said, "It's the right time as the Monsoon session is approaching and we had stated this earlier that we would be defining our stand over the ordinance issue before the Monsoon Session commences."

However, sources within the Congress indicated that a silent resistance was demonstrated by local party cadres of Congress over the high command's decision to support the Aam Aadmi Party. The leaders who have spoken to Republic on the condition of anonimity have expressed that they had initially opposed the idea to support the AAP as it is going to weaken Congress' ground ahead of the 2024 elections

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken had earlier clearly asked its party to not support the rival AAP in Delhi citing administrative, political, and legal reasons. Infact, the delay in the party high command's decision is also reportedly due to the brewing resistance amid the Delhi cadre in Congress. "We are extending our support to the AAP because it's about the rights of the elected government in the national capital. Today, if we fight united to gain the powers of control of services in Delhi, then tomorrow, when we come to power, those powers can be exercised by us," said another Congress leader who welcomed the decision by the party high command.