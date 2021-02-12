'Unholy Alliance Out In The Open': BJP Castigates TRS & AIMIM Over GHMC Mayoral Pact

BJP lashed out at TRS and AIMIM on Friday for joining hands for the election to the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. A day earlier, TRS corporators Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Sri Latha Sobhan Reddy were elected as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad respectively with AIMIM also voting in their favour. Moreover, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi revealed that TRS had offered the Deputy Mayor post to his party.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Union MoS Home G Kishan Reddy dubbed this pact as "unholy" and "deceitful". Alleging that the leaders of these two parties have betrayed the faith of the electorate for political gains, he asserted that only BJP can realise the aspirations of Telangana. According to Reddy, BJP's candidates will emerge victorious in the upcoming Graduates Constituency elections for two seats.

TRS पार्टी वोट के लिए तेलंगाना को बर्बाद कर रही है। इन्होंने तेलंगाना को भ्रष्टाचार राज्य बनाया है। तेलंगाना में आज भ्रष्टाचार बढ़ गया है। केसीआर और असदुद्दीन ओवैसी मिलकर तेलंगाना में राज करने के लिए प्रयास कर रहे है: केंद्रीय गृह राज्यमंत्री जी. किशन रेड्डी pic.twitter.com/jpzhJuN9LS — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 12, 2021

The GHMC election results

On December 5, 2020, the GHMC election results threw up a big surprise with BJP managing to prevent the ruling TRS from securing a majority. While the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party emerged as the single-largest party by winning 55 seats, it was a significant climbdown from winning 99 wards in the 2016 GHMC polls. In contrast, BJP won 48 wards, which is 12 times the number of divisions it bagged in the previous election.

Most importantly, the highlight of this election was that BJP surpassed AIMIM's tally to become the second-largest party in the GHMC. AIMIM won the same number of wards (44) as the 2016 GHMC polls with a superior strike rate. On the other hand, the electoral woes for Congress continued after its candidates secured a victory from only two wards, the same as last time.

Meanwhile, the result for the Neredmet ward was withheld owing to an order of the Telangana High Court order. In this ward, the TRS candidate was reportedly leading by 505 votes. In this election, TRS contested in all 150 wards, BJP in 149, Congress in 146, TDP in 106 and AIMIM in 51. As no party has secured a clear majority in the GHMC, TRS sealed a post-poll pact with AIMIM.

