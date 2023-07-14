Uniform Civil Code Is Threat To Territorial Integrity Of Nation: IUML Writes To Law Panel

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has written to 22nd Law Commission opposing Uniform Civil Code (UCC), while raising serious objections on the fundamentals of its implementation. The Members of Parliament (MPs) of the party have written to the law panel opposing the decision of the 22nd Law Commission of India to revisit the subject of Uniform Civil Code, when the 21st Law Commission in its consultation paper wrote that a diverse country doesn't need "Uniformity" . The IUML leaders quoted saying, “Uniform Civil Code is a threat to territorial integrity of the nation, and that to implement it should be abandoned.”

The IUML in its objections to the law panel wrote, “According to Dr Ambedkar, Shariat Law, as per the Shariat Act of 1937, applies to all individuals, who have voluntarily declared that they wish to follow Shariat Law, and those who do not want to follow Shariat Law can follow other laws. With that reasoning, it was guaranteed that there won't be a single civil code applicable to the entire nation that would impede people from following their own personal laws. So, it’s the right of Muslims to object to Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and follow their personal laws and the right to follow it is given by the Constitution only.”

IUML affirms they will oppose UCC, whether inside or outside Parliament

Furthermore, special provisions are included in the sixth schedule of the Constitution for the administration of tribal areas in four states such as Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. All of these requirements and conditions are in place to ensure that the Union government does not infringe on these people's religious or cultural rights. The IUML added that Christians, Muslims, and Tribals all follow their personal law which includes Special Marriage Act, right to follow their religious customs and if UCC is not on religious ground then what’s the necessity to implement it. Many social institutions like the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), which trace their origin to religion and personal laws are threatened by the idea of UCC.

Speaking to Republic, IUML Parliamentarian, ET Mohammed Basheer said, “As tomorrow is the final day of submission of UCC draft, the IUML party after discussing amongst all its leaders and secretaries, unanimously came to a decision to oppose Uniform Civil Code. We are not following other parties’ foot, but we are only mentioning the concerns, as India is a diverse country with diverse religion and the continuous pressure is mounting after PM Modi’s speech in Madhya Pradesh on UCC. It’s a direct message that before 2024, BJP wants to implement it. We will not sit by watching our rights being snatched with the motive of divide amongst religions. So much hatred is being spread and we have decided to oppose it, whether inside or outside Parliament.”

Decision to be made during opposition's meeting in Bengaluru

The party leader further added, “There is an all party meeting on July 19, and the Opposition is likely to boycott. The BJP has given so many issues to boycott the meeting. Neither they are restoring peace in Manipur, nor they are open to the idea of taking Uniform Civil Code down. Many bishop organisations approached us and expressed their concerns about their rights and preservation of their culture.”

“The opposition parties are meeting in Bengaluru. We will discuss together, the future strategy on how to oppose Uniform Civil code. We are joining the opposition meeting for the first time, as we thought we all are on the same page and we want to stop the forces who want to divide the country,” the senior IUML leader asserted.