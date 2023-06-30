Uniform Civil Code Will Soon Be Implemented In Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

Quick links:
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Image: ANI)
The Uniform Civil Code will soon be implemented in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday after a committee of experts set up by the state government announced a draft is ready.
In a tweet, he said, "As per the promise made to the people of the state, today on June 30, the committee formed to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code has completed its work." "Soon #UniformCivilCode will be implemented in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand," Dhami said in the tweet in Hindi.
उत्तराखंड में शीघ्र लागू करने जा रहे हैं समान नागरिक संहिता (UCC), सबके लिए होगा समान कानून! #UniformCivilCode pic.twitter.com/RviruqfoJ3— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) June 29, 2023
Earlier in the day, Supreme Court Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, who heads the panel, told a press conference in Delhi that the draft of the proposed UCC for Uttarakhand is ready and would soon be submitted to the state government.
Desai said the panel has drafted the code taking into account all shades of opinion and looking into various statutes and laws, including the statutory framework in select countries.
BJP's Vikasnagar MLA Munna Singh Chauhan said the country needed a UCC, provisions for which has been made in the Constitution. Like the abrogation of Article 370 and instant triple talaq being made a criminal offence, implementation of UCC would be another historic measure, he said.
