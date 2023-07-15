'Uniformity Is Not Equality': Sitaram Yechury On UCC

In a media interaction on Saturday, Sitaram Yechury, Secretary-General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), highlighted the critical distinction between uniformity and equality, particularly concerning the rights of women from minority communities. Yechury expressed concerns about the potential impact of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Muslim women, asserting that genuine equality should be the ultimate goal for all citizens.

Questioning the true intent of the UCC

"What is the meaning of the UCC if the Nagaland Chief Minister comes out of a meeting with the Union Home Minister and says that the Home Minister has given assurance that tribals in the Northeast will be exempt from the UCC, as well as Christians, and in Goa, eight communities will be out of the UCC?" Yechury questioned, raising doubts about the true intent and scope of the UCC.

"Then, what is this UCC for? Whom does it serve? Can't you understand? There has been no such dialogue. Don't you understand the direction this is taking? It seems to have a straightforward aim of communal polarisation, with everybody else being exempt except the Muslim community," Yechury expressed his concerns, pointing out the potential discriminatory nature of the proposed UCC.

The importance of inclusivity and public participation

The discussion revolved around the need to acknowledge and address the specific needs of different communities to ensure inclusivity and true gender equality. Yechury emphasised the importance of involving all stakeholders in discussions regarding necessary reforms, including men and women from diverse communities, to avoid imposing any law that may disproportionately affect certain groups.

Challenges without a draft: call for constructive dialogue and collaboration

Moreover, he emphasised that without any draft, it is challenging to proceed with the formulation of the UCC. "We also want the draft," Yechury added, underlining the importance of public participation in the process.

Responding to the question about the non-existence of a draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) yet, Yechury reiterated the importance of initiating constructive dialogue with citizens to ensure their voices are heard. He called for a collaborative approach to developing a UCC that takes into account the diverse needs and aspirations of all citizens.