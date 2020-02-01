UNMISSABLE: Ramdas Athawale Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Analysis Of Budget 2020

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Union Budget 2020-2021, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that the Congress president, as the Opposition, will always criticise the government's reforms. Athawale also added that the Union Budget was welcomed by him and his part Republican Party of India (RPI) as it mainly focusses on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.'

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'

In his unique poetic manner Athawale took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, he said, "My advice to Rahul Gandhi is 'Hindu Muslim ko apas me maat ladao, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (do not instigate a fight between Hindus and Muslims instead Save girl child and educate them).

He added, "Rahul Gandhi does not have much knowledge over this budget, you can consult the entrepreneur, the businessmen they are happy with the budget. So according to me, it won't be right to comment on what Rahul Gandhi's views are. He is the Opposition leader, he will definitely criticise the budget, but our budget is based on Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas."

Further giving his views on the budget, Athawale said, "The impact of the budget is that it has made the middle class, working class, tribals, Adivasis, Dalits happy. The budget plays an important role in uniting the nation. It gives justice to both social and economic factors in the country. It also provides a fast pace to the development of the nation. I welcome this budget."

'All talk but nothing happening' - Rahul

Reacting to the Budget speech, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "The main issue is unemployment. I didn't see any concrete idea, any strategic idea that would help our youngsters get a job. I saw a lot of tactical stuff but I didn't see any central idea."

He added, "It describes the government quite well. It (the budget speech) was more than 2 hours 45 minutes. A lot of repetition, lot of rambling, nothing concrete so its the mindset of the government. All talk, all talk, all talk, nothing happening but the country is suffering. You (speaking to the reporters) can talk to youngsters in university and college, you all know what is going on and nothing happened here to help youngsters."

