Union Budget 2021-22: SAD Chief Claims 'Centre Punished Punjabis For Anti-farm Laws Stir'

In a big charge on Monday, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed that the Union Budget 2021-22 did not contain anything for the people of Punjab. He opined that this budget is against the interests of farmers, the poor and the common man. According to Badal, the Centre has "punished" Punjabis for their peaceful agitation against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Moreover, he accused the Union government of "selling off" national assets to corporates. This is seen as a reference to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement that the disinvestment of BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, Bharat Earth Movers Limited, Pawan Hans, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited, IDBI Bank, two other Public Sector Bank and one General Insurance Company will be completed in 2021-22. As per the Centre's new disinvestment policy, every Public Sector Undertakings in all but 4 strategic sectors will be privatised.

Union #Budget2021 is anti-farmer, anti-poor & anti common man. BJP led centre has punished Punjabis for peaceful agitation against 3 #FarmLaws. Nothing in budget for Punjab. The govt has focused on selling off national assets to its corporate friends. pic.twitter.com/Q8jreauOsa — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) February 1, 2021

Read: 'Farm Bills A Fire That'll Cause Damage; Won't Lose Anything By Repealing,' Claim Tikaits

Centre reiterates assurance on MSP

During her budget speech, Sitharaman mentioned that the Centre had assured that MSP is at least 1.5 times the cost of production in the last few years. She added that the 'Swamitva' scheme whereby ‘record of rights’ is provided to village household owners possessing houses in inhabited rural areas will be expanded to all states of the country. Besides increasing the allocation to the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund, the Centre has proposed to double the allocation for the micro-irrigation fund. Additionally, the Operation Green scheme is being enlarged to include 22 perishable crops to boost Value-Addition agriculture. Apart from this, Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess has been introduced to help enhance agricultural infrastructure and increase the remuneration for farmers.

Read: Union Budget: Punjab Cong MPs Wear Black Gown To Parliament To Protest Against Farm Laws

Union Budget 2021-22

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first digital Union Budget which laid emphasis on 6 pillars- health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvirogating human capital, innovation and Research and Development and minimum government and maximum governance. The outlay for the health sector was increased by 137% including the allocation of Rs.35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccine. There has been a 34.5% increase in the capital budget expenditure as compared to 2020-21.

Fixing the disinvestment target for 2021-22 at Rs.1.75 lakh crore, Sitharaman disclosed that every Public Sector Undertakings in all but 4 strategic sectors will be privatised. In 2021-22, the fiscal deficit is estimated to be 6.8% of the GDP with the aim to achieve a fiscal deficit level below 4.5% of the GDP by 2025-26. On the direct taxation front, relief has been provided to senior citizens above 75 years of age besides changes in mechanisms for reducing disputes and simplifying settlements. For instance, the National Faceless Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Centre will be established.

Read: Centre Should Immediately Repeal Stubbornly, Forcibly Passed Farm Laws: Sachin Pilot