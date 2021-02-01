Union Budget 2021 Will Help Achieve $5 Trillion Economy, Double Farmers' Income: Amit Shah

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah opined that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented a "comprehensive" Budget despite factoring in the COVID-19 crisis. He reckoned that the Union Budget 2021-22 would pave the way for achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, $5 trillion dollar economy and doubling the income of farmers. Mentioning that the world economy is in a "reset mode", he exuded confidence in India becoming the fastest-growing economy globally. Thereafter, he elaborated on various announcements in the Budget pertaining to drinking water supply, cleanliness, PM Ujjwala Yojana scheme, infrastructure, power sector and education.

Also, he reiterated the Modi government's commitment to enhancing the welfare of farmers by highlighting the increase in purhcase of farm produce at MSP, increased allocation for agricultural credit and micro-irrigation fund and creation of 5 agricultural hubs. This assumes significance at a juncture when farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws passed by the Parliament. The Budget's emphasis on road infrastructure for poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam also found a mention in Shah's overview.

कोरोना महामारी में इस वर्ष का बजट बनाना निश्चित रूप से एक जटिल काम था। परन्तु @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन में @nsitharaman जी ने एक सर्वस्पर्शी बजट पेश किया है। यह आत्मनिर्भर भारत, 5 ट्रिलियन डॉलर की अर्थव्यवस्था, किसानों की आय दो गुना करने के संकल्प का मार्ग प्रशस्त करेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 1, 2021

भारत विश्व का अग्रणी देश बिना मजबूत मूलभूत ढाँचे के नहीं बन सकता और मोदी सरकार ने इस क्षेत्र में अद्भुत कार्य किया है। इसके लिए ₹1.18 लाख करोड़ का बजट दिया गया है जिसमें तमिलनाडु, केरल, पश्चिम बंगाल व असम में सड़क निर्माण के लिए निवेश करने का विशेष प्रावधान भी है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 1, 2021

Features of the Union Budget 2021-22

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first digital Union Budget which laid emphasis on 6 pillars- health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvirogating human capital, innovation and Research and Development and minimum government and maximum governance. To begin with, the outlay for the health sector was increased by 137% including the allocation of Rs.35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccine. Several initiatives such as the Mega Investment Textiles Parks scheme, the National Infrastructure Pipeline and the setting up of a Development Financial Institution have been taken to boost physical and financial capital and infrastructure.

Fixing the disinvestment target for 2021-22 at Rs.1.75 lakh crore, Sitharaman disclosed that every Public Sector Undertakings in all but 4 strategic sectors will be privatised. In 2021-22, the fiscal deficit is estimated to be 6.8% of the GDP with the aim to achieve a fiscal deficit level below 4.5% of the GDP by 2025-26. On the direct taxation front, relief has been provided to senior citizens above 75 years of age besides changes in mechanisms for reducing disputes and simplifying settlements. For instance, the National Faceless Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Centre will be established. Furthermore, the Centre has opted for Customs Duty rationalization and introduced the the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess on a small number of items to aid farmers.

