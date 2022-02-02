In a sharp reaction to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's recent statements on the Union Budget 2022, Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao slammed KCR over his angry remarks saying that he has lost his senses and he has lowered the status of himself and the Chief Minister's chair.

While speaking to ANI, the Telangana BJP spokesperson condemned the language and epithet used by chief minister Rao and said that he is trying to pack with the Congress and the communists. "He must understand that the budget is for the whole country and he does not have to oppose it just because he is opposition. He is a state leader and his ambition is outdoing him", Krishna Sagar Rao said.

Similarly, in another reaction from the Telangana Congress on KCR's statement, former Lok Sabha member and Congress campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud also lashed out at KCR calling his sudden outburst on the budget a "drama". Calling KCR the "most corrupted CM of Telangana", he said that there is an understanding between the BJP and the Chief Minister as he has been praising the PM for a long time and both are hand in glove.

Telangana chief minister calls out Centre over Union budget 2022

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday took an aggressive stand against the BJP government at Centre after the Union Budget 2022 was presented saying that there is a need for a new constitution as it is the only way to stop the central government from misusing the power of the state governments.

Calling for a debate on it, CM KCR said that the 75 valuable years have gone by but still, the expectations of the people have not been met. The CM who was addressing a press conference on Tuesday also expressed his dissatisfaction with the Union Budget 2022-23 and called upon the youth of the country to go against the ruling BJP at the Centre. Terming the budget as "Golmaal", he condemned provisions brought under it and further criticized the government for not standing by the common people, poor or the deprived community.

Further saying that there is a need for qualitative leadership in the country, he also said that he will meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai and hold discussions over the matter as the time for the BJP is over.

Image: Twitter/@ANI