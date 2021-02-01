Union Budget: CPI(M) Accuses Centre Of Favouring Corporates; Flags Decline In Expenditure

Quick links:
In a statement issued on Monday, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau dubbed the Union Budget 2021-22 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a "colossal betrayal of people". According to the party, the Centre is promoting a few business houses at the expense of increasing distress and misery for the working class. It contended that the "destruction" of employment, livelihoods and incomes and the collapse of demand required much more expenditure. Calling upon the people to take to the streets in protest against this budget, CPI(M) demanded immediate cash transfers, free food and universal employment guarantee programmes.
#Budget2021 - A Colossal Betrayal of the People.— CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) February 1, 2021
It is a classic illustration of the Modi Govt’s unshakeable commitment to promoting the interests of a handful of big business houses at the expense of increasing distress and misery for the working people.https://t.co/nz4Fh6SfBI
Earlier in the day, Sitharaman presented the first digital Union Budget which laid emphasis on 6 pillars- health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvirogating human capital, innovation and Research and Development and minimum government and maximum governance. To begin with, the outlay for the health sector was increased by 137% including the allocation of Rs.35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccine. There has been a 34.5% increase in the capital budget expenditure as compared to 2020-21.
Fixing the disinvestment target for 2021-22 at Rs.1.75 lakh crore, Sitharaman disclosed that every Public Sector Undertakings in all but 4 strategic sectors will be privatised. In 2021-22, the fiscal deficit is estimated to be 6.8% of the GDP with the aim to achieve a fiscal deficit level below 4.5% of the GDP by 2025-26. On the direct taxation front, relief has been provided to senior citizens above 75 years of age besides changes in mechanisms for reducing disputes and simplifying settlements. For instance, the National Faceless Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Centre will be established. Moreover, the Centre has opted for Customs Duty rationalization and introduced the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess on a small number of items to aid farmers.
