Union Budget: Himanta Biswa Sarma Says It'll Help Post-COVID Recovery Of Assam's Economy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget 2022, stating that the state's borrowing in the Budget Session has increased by 0.5% which will help the state in recovering the post-COVID economy. CM Sarma also highlighted the Centre's move to allocate Rs 1,500 crores to the North East.

Speaking to the press, the Assam CM asserted, "State borrowing in Budget Session 2022 has increased by 0.5% and linked to power sector reforms, which will immediately expand fiscal space of state goverment help in recovering post-COVID economy. Overall, Finance Minister has taken care of state finance." "Schemes like agroforestry will go a long way. Focus on digital economy will be transformational. Northeast has been given a special focus with an additional PM's Development Initiative for Northeast with an initial outlay of Rs 1500 crore," he added.

Finance Minister announces Rs 1500 Cr allocation to North East

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman presented the Union Budget in Parliament on Tuesday. During her address, Sitharaman made a key announcement pertaining to the Northeast. She informed the house that the Centre will implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development initiative for the Northeast through the North Eastern Council. She informed that the government will allocate Rs 1,500 crores to fund infrastructure in the spirit of PM Gati Shakti and social development projects based on the needs of the Northeast.