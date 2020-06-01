Cabinet Approves Increase In MSP Of 14 Kharif Crops, Loan Repayment Deadline Extended

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday, June 1, announced that the Union Cabinet had approved the increase in Minimum Support Price for 14 Kharif crops by 50-83%. Maintaining that the farmers were a priority for the Centre even during the nationwide lockdown, he revealed that they gave a bumper crop due to the thoughtful decisions taken by the government. He noted that the government had accepted the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission in 2018-19 itself by ensuring that farmers get a 50% profit on their produce.

Minimum support prices (MSP) for 14 kharif crops increased by 50- 83%, to provide relief to the farmers: Union Minister Narendra Tomar pic.twitter.com/9tnuG0c0WY — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

MSP rate for Paddy now at Rs 1868 per quintal, Jowar-Rs 2620/quintal, Bajra-Rs 2150/quintal, and 50% increase in Ragi, Moong, Groundnut, Soyabean, Til and Cotton, for the year 2020-21: Union Minister Narendra Tomar pic.twitter.com/9kcXSb0EVN — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

Narendra Tomar remarked, "The poor and the farmers remained the priority of the government during the lockdown period whether it is the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana or allowing the farming sector to continue functioning. When the lockdown was announced, the crop was ready for harvesting. Because of the thoughtful decisions taken by the government, the farmers were able to complete the harvesting work despite the lockdown and produced a bumper crop."

He added, "In 2018-2019, the government had taken a decision that the farmers should get 50% profit of their produce. We accepted and implemented the Swaminathan Committee recommendations. Today, the Cabinet has approved the recommendations pertaining to the MSP of 14 Kharif crops. The MSP is decided on the basis of the cost of cultivation and production of crops. This will benefit the farmers."

'A big relief for the farmers'

Tomar also mentioned that the Cabinet had decided to extend the time for the farmers to repay their loans till August 31. If a farmer managed to repay the loan till August 31, only 4% interest shall be applicable. According to him, this was a big relief for the farmers and recalled that subsidy worth Rs.28,000 had been given under this scheme in 2019. He added that more than 6.65 crore farmers are covered in the scheme.

"While the interest rate of banks is 9%, the Indian government gives a 2% subsidy. So, the farmer gets a loan on an interest rate of 7%. If the farmer repays the loan on time, he gets a further subsidy of 3%. Because the situation is not normal even now, the PM has extended the time for the repayment of loans till August 31 in the interest of the farmers. A farmer repaying his loans till August 31 will get the loan at 4% interest. This is a big relief for the farmers. In the last year, a subsidy of Rs.28,000 crore was given to the farmers," Tomar stated.

