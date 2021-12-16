Union Cabinet Clears Major Electoral Reforms; Voter ID-Aadhaar Linking Likely, Say Sources

In a massive development on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet reportedly cleared a bill containing a slew of electoral reforms including the linking of Voter ID with Aadhaar on a voluntary basis. The Election Commission of India had taken up the linking of Voter ID with Aadhaar in 2015 itself under the aegis of its National Electoral Roll Purification and Authentication Programme to check multiple entries in electoral rolls and to make them error-free. However, it aborted the exercise after the Supreme Court restricted the use of Aadhaar.

As per a proposal sent to the Centre in 2019, the EC called for amendments to empower the electoral registration officers to seek Aadhaar number of existing voters as well as of those applying to enrol themselves in the voters' list. In a written reply to Lok Sabha in March earlier this year, the then Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had explained the rationale of this proposal. He noted, "Electoral roll database system does not enter into the Aadhaar ecosystem and the system is used only for the authentication purpose keeping a tight air-gap between the two systems".

Reform push likely in Winter Session

Sources indicated that the government has also proposed to amend the Representation of the People Act to replace the term 'wife' with 'spouse' in the provision pertaining to service voters. While a male Armed Forces personnel's wife is allowed to register as a service voter, a woman Army Officer's husband does not enjoy the same right at present. Additionally, the Cabinet has also reportedly accepted the proposal of the EC to create multiple opportunities for young persons to register as voters.

As only an individual who has turned 18 as on January 1 of the year in which the election is to be held is eligible to enrol in the voter's list, this deprives several persons of a chance to take part in the electoral exercise. Now, three more cut-off dates apart from January 1 i.e April 1, July 1 and October 1 of every year will be inserted into the law. As per sources, the 4th amendment put forth by the Centre will empower the EC to take over any premises for election-related purposes. Moreover, these electoral reforms are likely to be tabled in the ongoing Winter session of Parliament itself.

So far, the Winter Session has witnessed limited productivity with the opposition's obstructionism over the demand to revoke the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. Both Houses of Parliament have cleared only the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill and the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill until now. However, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has ruled out the possibility of curtailing this Parliament session.

(With PTI inputs)