Union Cabinet Expansion: From Scindia To Sonowal, All New Ministers Expected In Modi Govt

As the speculation about the Union Cabinet expansion rages, Republic TV has accessed information about the new Ministerial faces in PM Modi's team. Sources have revealed that Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel, ex-Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane, former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and LJP president Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras have been summoned to Delhi which implies that they have a strong chance of being a part of the Modi Cabinet. The other names in the race for a Ministerial berth include Pritam Munde, Zafar Islam, Locket Chatterjee, etc.

As per sources, Union Ministers such as Narendra Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani might be divested of their additional portfolios. Meanwhile, the crucial meeting which PM Modi is supposed to chair at his residence will now take place at about 10 pm on Tuesday. Senior leaders such as BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are slated to attend this meeting.

On July 4, Shah and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh reportedly confabulated with the PM for several hours regarding the Union Cabinet reshuffle. While the current strength of the Union Council of Ministers is 53 besides PM Modi, only 27 more Ministers can be inducted. If he goes ahead with the exercise, this will mark the first-ever Cabinet expansion exercise since the NDA government assumed power in May 2019.

Here are the Ministerial probables:

1. Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP)- Former Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs (2014-2016), ex-Assam CM and MLA

2. Sushil Modi (BJP)- Former Bihar Deputy CM and Rajya Sabha MP

3. Narayan Rane (BJP)- Former Maharashtra CM and Rajya Sabha MP

4. Heena Gavit (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Nandurbar

5. Pritam Munde (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Beed

6. Zafar Islam (BJP)- BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP

7. Anupriya Patel [Apna Dal(S)]- Lok Sabha MP from Mirzapur

8. Locket Chatterjee (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Hooghly

9. Dilip Ghosh (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Medinipur

10. Shantanu Thakur (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Bangaon

11. Tirath Singh Rawat (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal

12. Pashupati Kumar Paras (LJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Hajipur

13. Shiv Pratap Shukla (BJP)- Former Union MoS and Rajya Sabha MP

14. Sunita Duggal (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Sirsa

15. RCP Singh [JD(U)]- Rajya Sabha MP

16. Lalan Singh [JD(U)]- Lok Sabha MP from Munger

17. Rahul Kaswan (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Churu

18. Ashwini Vaishnav (BJP)- Rajya Sabha MP

19. Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi

20. Manoj Tiwari (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from North East Delhi

21. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Ladakh

22. Vinod Sonkar (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Kaushambi