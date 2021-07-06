Last Updated:

Union Cabinet Reshuffle To Take Place At 10:30 Am On July 8, Read Exclusive Details

After weeks of speculation in India, the Union Cabinet reshuffle will take place at 10.30 am on Thursday, July 8, sources told Republic in a big development.

Written By
Akhil Oka

Image: PTI


After weeks of speculation in India, the Union Cabinet reshuffle will take place at 10.30 am on Thursday, July 8, sources told Republic in a massive development. While the current strength of the Union Council of Ministers is 53 besides PM Modi, only 27 more Ministers can be inducted. This will mark the first-ever Cabinet expansion exercise since the NDA government assumed power in May 2019. 

Prospective Ministerial faces

Sources revealed that Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel, ex-Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane, former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and LJP president Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras have been summoned to Delhi which implies that they have a strong chance of being a part of the Modi Cabinet. The other names in the race for a Ministerial berth include Pritam Munde, Zafar Islam, Locket Chatterjee, etc. For the first time since its return to NDA in 2017, JD(U) will also be represented in the Union Cabinet. 

READ | Punjab CM Amarinder ready to add Sidhu to Cabinet; doesn't want him as state Congress head

As per sources, Union Ministers such as Narendra Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani might be divested of their additional portfolios. Meanwhile, the crucial meeting which PM Modi is supposed to chair at his residence will now take place at about 10 pm on Tuesday. Senior leaders such as BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are slated to attend this meeting.

READ | PM Modi holds meeting with Amit Shah, BL Santhosh amid Cabinet expansion buzz

In a related development, Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was dropped from the Cabinet and appointed as the Governor of Karnataka. The new gubernatorial appointments include Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati (Mizoram) Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel (Madhya Pradesh) and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (Himachal Pradesh). On the other hand, Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya, HP Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais have been transferred to the states of Goa, Tripura, Haryana and Jharkhand respectively. 

READ | Centre appoints new governors for 8 states ahead of Union Cabinet reshuffle; read details

Here is a list of probables:

  • Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP)- Ex-Assam CM and MLA
  • Sushil Modi (BJP)- Former Bihar Deputy CM and Rajya Sabha MP
  • Narayan Rane (BJP)- Former Maharashtra CM and Rajya Sabha MP 
  • Heena Gavit (BJP)-  Lok Sabha MP
  • Pritam Munde (BJP)-  Lok Sabha MP
  • Zafar Islam (BJP)-  Lok Sabha MP
  • Anupriya Patel [Apna Dal(S)]-  Lok Sabha MP
  • Locket Chatterjee (BJP)-  Lok Sabha MP
  • Dilip Ghosh (BJP)-  Lok Sabha MP
  • Shantanu Thakur (BJP)-  Lok Sabha MP
  • Tirath Singh Rawat (BJP)-  Lok Sabha MP
  • Pashupati Kumar Paras (LJP)-  Lok Sabha MP
  • Shiv Pratap Shukla (BJP)- Rajya Sabha MP
  • Sunita Duggal (BJP)-  Lok Sabha MP
  • RCP Singh [JD(U)]- Rajya Sabha MP
  • Lalan Singh [JD(U)]-  Lok Sabha MP
  • Rahul Kaswan (BJP)-  Lok Sabha MP
  • Ashwini Vaishnav (BJP)- Rajya Sabha MP
  • Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP)-  Lok Sabha MP
  • Manoj Tiwari (BJP)-  Lok Sabha MP
  • Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (BJP)-  Lok Sabha MP
  • Vinod Sonkar (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP

READ | Jyotiraditya Scindia offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple amid Cabinet expansion buzz
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND