Union Cabinet Reshuffle To Take Place At 10:30 Am On July 8, Read Exclusive Details

After weeks of speculation in India, the Union Cabinet reshuffle will take place at 10.30 am on Thursday, July 8, sources told Republic in a massive development. While the current strength of the Union Council of Ministers is 53 besides PM Modi, only 27 more Ministers can be inducted. This will mark the first-ever Cabinet expansion exercise since the NDA government assumed power in May 2019.

Prospective Ministerial faces

Sources revealed that Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel, ex-Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane, former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and LJP president Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras have been summoned to Delhi which implies that they have a strong chance of being a part of the Modi Cabinet. The other names in the race for a Ministerial berth include Pritam Munde, Zafar Islam, Locket Chatterjee, etc. For the first time since its return to NDA in 2017, JD(U) will also be represented in the Union Cabinet.

As per sources, Union Ministers such as Narendra Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani might be divested of their additional portfolios. Meanwhile, the crucial meeting which PM Modi is supposed to chair at his residence will now take place at about 10 pm on Tuesday. Senior leaders such as BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are slated to attend this meeting.

In a related development, Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was dropped from the Cabinet and appointed as the Governor of Karnataka. The new gubernatorial appointments include Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati (Mizoram) Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel (Madhya Pradesh) and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (Himachal Pradesh). On the other hand, Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya, HP Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais have been transferred to the states of Goa, Tripura, Haryana and Jharkhand respectively.

