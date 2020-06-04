Absolutely Unacceptable: Forest Min Javadekar Assures Action In Pregnant Elephant's Murder

Aggrieved by the news of the horrific killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, Union Minister of Environment Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar has called act cruel, amid much more. The elephant ate a pineapple laced with firecrackers which burst in its jaws ultimately killing the pachyderm. Javadekar has said that such a heinous act is not a sign of Indian culture.

He said the government has taken action to solve the animal-human conflicts, however, "this kind of killing is absolutely unacceptable". He said he has already deployed senior officers in the region to nab the culprits and bring them to task.

The forest minister also took to Twitter to assure that the Central government has taken note of the killing and will take all the steps possible to catch the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Central Government has taken a very serious note of the killing of an elephant in Mallapuram, #Kerala. We will not leave any stone unturned to investigate properly and nab the culprit(s). This is not an Indian culture to feed fire crackers and kill.@moefcc @PIB_India @PIBHindi — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 4, 2020

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has also condemned the killing of the poor pregnant elephant saying that elephants are instrumental in the thriving of many herbs and plants. She also slammed Congress party for being disinterested in the issue as none of the Congress leaders condemned the cruel incident. The former Union Minister also took to Twitter to state that killing of elephants in Kerala has become a common activity.

Mallapuram is know for its intense criminal activity specially with regards to animals. No action has ever been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer so they keep doing it.

I can only suggest that you call/email and ask for action pic.twitter.com/ii09qmb7xW — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) June 3, 2020

Maneka Gandhi also attached a document along with her tweet claiming that "About 600 elephants are killed by the temples by breaking their legs, beating and starving them and otherwise by private owners by insuring them and then deliberately drowning them or giving them gangrene by putting rusted nails on them." Gandhi said she talked to the department almost every week about such cases of torture towards elephant and "they do absolutely nothing".

The MP also posted telephone numbers of the state forest minister as well as other officials urging concerned citizens to reach out to them.

The pregnant elephant died in Silent Valley Forest in Malappuram after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers. This inhuman act took place on May 27. The post- mortem revealed that the pachyderm was pregnant. Her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth. On Wednesday, the Mannarkkad forest range officer said that an FIR has been lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act over the incident.

