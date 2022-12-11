Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Rides Cycle On Varanasi Streets; Here's Why He Did

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday, December 11, participated in a 'cycle yatra' organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. Riding the cycle in the cold morning on the Varanasi streets, the Health Minister highlighted the importance of cycling in the present times.

Speaking to reporters, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya spoke about the aim of participating in the cycle yatra."For the environment and to raise people’s awareness, the BJP Yuva Morcha organised a cycle yatra. Cycling is the best exercise. But apart from it, with cycling, we have a solution for pollution, a solution for traffic. Therefore, to increase the use of cycling in society, the youth leaders of Yuva Morcha in Kashi organised this event. I also participated in this," Mansukh Mandaviya said.

आज काशी में युवाओं के साथ cycling की। Cycling करने से आपका स्वास्थ्य तो ठीक रहता ही है साथ में पर्यावरण भी शुद्ध रहता है। pic.twitter.com/IdWVk7OjVK — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 11, 2022

Adding further, the Health Minister said, "With this (cycle yatra), we want to give a message to the people that if their workplace is near to their houses or they have to go some nearby places, use the cycle so that not only the environment is protected but your health is also protected... In the present time, after COVID, people are more from aware of their health."

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also garlanded a statute of Sardar Vallabhbhi Patel and paid his homage to the "Iron Man of India".