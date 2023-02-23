Union Home Min Amit Shah Likely To Meet Upendra Kushwaha During His Visit To Bihar: Report

After Upendra Kushwaha formerly severed ties with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) (JDU) and floated his new party, there are speculations that the former JDU leader can ally with its former partner-- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Amid these speculations, reports suggest that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to meet Kushwaha during the former's upcoming visit to Bihar.

According to ANI, citing party sources, the speculation has intensified regarding Shah's visit to Bihar that he may visit former ally Upendra Kushwaha as the Home Minister embarked on his 3-day visit to Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar on Wednesday. As per the information, the Union Home Minister with various programmes in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh will arrive in Bihar on Saturday, Feb 25.

Notably, this development comes after BJP Bihar chief Sanjay Jaiswal met Kushwaha on Tuesday which sparked rumours of a possible alliance between the saffron party and the former JDU leader.

BJP Bihar chief meets Kushwaha

Following his resignation from JDU, Kushwaha formed Rashtriya Loktantrik Janata Dal (RLJD). On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Sanjay Jaiswal met Kushwaha at the latter's residence.

Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday met Upendra Kushwaha at the latter's residence to 'congratulate' him for quitting the JDU and forming his own party. "I am impressed by Kushwaha’s bold move. He has announced that he will give up his legislative council seat. Few people have the courage to sacrifice perks for their convictions and principles," Jaiswal said, PTI reported.

When the RLJD chief was asked whether his new party will ally with the BJP, he said, "There is no alliance as of yet," adding that if he makes any alliance, he will inform about it. On his meeting with Jaiswal, the former JDU leader who was once an ally of the BJP, said, "Politicians who appreciated my move are congratulating me, that is what Sanjay Jaiswal did." He also took a jibe at the Bihar CM saying, "People alleging that I aligned with the BJP, need to understand that I have learned politics from my elder brother Nitish Kumar."