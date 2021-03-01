Union Home Minister Amit Shah Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took his first shot of the Coronavirus vaccine at the Medanta Hospital in Delhi-NCR. Amit Shah's inoculation comes hours after Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union MoS Jitendra Singh received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Central Ministers' vaccination comes on the opening day of the 2nd phase of the nationwide Coronavirus vaccination drive which allows those above 60 years, and those over 45 years with co-morbidities to get themselves vaccinated against the Coronavirus.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today took the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine. He was vaccinated by Medanta Hospital doctors.



PM receives COVID-19 jab

Earlier in the day, kicking off phase-2 of India's COVID vaccination program, Prime Minister Modi received his first jab of the vaccine on Monday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The Prime Minister, who is said to have received a jab of Bharat Biotech's -- Covaxin, was inoculated by nurses- Sister Niveda and Sister Rosamma.

Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program started at over 10,000 designated government facilities and 20,000 private hospitals. At each vaccination center, only 200 people will be inoculated in a day. Those who are eligible to get themselves inoculated under the second phase can register themselves on the CoWIN app 2.0 which can be downloaded for free on both iOS and Android platforms.

A day before the second phase commences, the Union Health Ministry has shared a list of 20 co-morbidities that allow people over 45 years of age to be eligible for the vaccination. It is important to mention that those over 60, are eligible for the vaccination, with or without the co-morbidities mentioned. While doses at the government hospitals are free, vaccine doses at private hospitals would be charged at the cost of Rs 250.

