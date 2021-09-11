Union Law Min Kiren Rijiju Wants India To Be Destination For International Arbitration

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the Uttar Pradesh National Law University and the renovated building complex of the Allahabad High Court at Prayagraj. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju while speaking at the event emphasised the need to improve the judicial system.

Glimpses from the Foundation Stone laying ceremony of National Law University & New Building Complex of Allahabad HC by Hon. President Sh. Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of CJI Sh. N.V. Ramana & Hon. Minister of Law & Justice Sh. @KirenRijiju with UP CM Sh. @myogiadityanath pic.twitter.com/DvC64kJglS — Office of Kiren Rijiju (@RijijuOffice) September 11, 2021

Kiren Rijiju at the foundation stone laying ceremony

Union Minister of Law, Kiren Rijiju attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh National Law University and the Allahabad High Court. While addressing the event, Rijiju expressed his idea to make India a destination for international arbitration. He asserted, "To improve our judicial system, we must target to deliver justice to the common man." More essentially, the Union Law minister emphasised on ''how the common man is delivered with justice on time and to bridge the gap between common man and justice.''

President Ram Nath Kovind on the role of women in the judiciary

President Kovind who was the chief guest of the event while addressing the crowd proposed that to achieve the inclusive ideals of the constitution, the role of women in the judiciary would have to be amped up. The Allahabad High Court in a historic decision decided to enrol India's first woman lawyer, Cornelia Sorabji in 1921. Referring to the significant move, the President termed that judgement as a forward-looking step made towards women empowerment. President Kovind also made a mark of the presence of four women judges out of the total 33 judges appointed in the Supreme Court which was also the highest ever in the history of the judiciary. He remarked that such appointments paved the way for a women Chief Justice of India in the near future.

आज उच्चतम न्यायालय तथा उच्च न्यायालयों को मिलाकर महिला न्यायाधीशों की कुल संख्या 12 प्रतिशत से भी कम है। यदि हमें अपने संविधान के समावेशी आदर्शों को प्राप्त करना है तो न्याय-पालिका में भी महिलाओं की भूमिका को बढ़ाना ही होगा। pic.twitter.com/TBvRIAoDqN — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 11, 2021

Speaking about the choice of Prayagraj for the Uttar Pradesh National Law University, the President said that a major identity of Prayagraj has been as a centre of education. Given the important role of Allahabad High Court and the reputation of Prayagraj as a centre of education, the President assumed it as the ideal destination for the Law University.The President also said that it was relatively easy for any institution to establish all the systems in a well-thought-out manner at the very beginning. Once the system is created, the process of improving it becomes complicated.

Therefore, he urged all stakeholders to adopt the best practices in the Uttar Pradesh National Law University from the very beginning. He said that a world-class institution should be built by implementing the world's best practices. This included aspects like the creation of modern facilities, selection of students, the appointment of teachers, preparation of curriculum, selection of styles of pedagogy etc.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image Credits - Twitter (Office of Kiren Rijiju)