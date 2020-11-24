Union Law Minister Alleges Involvement Of Farooq Abdullah In J&K Land Scam, Demands Probe

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday lambasted NC president Farooq Abdullah for allegedly being a beneficiary of land illegally acquired under the Roshni Act. Reportedly, hundreds of acres of forest and state land in J&K has been illegally transferred to influential persons under this law. On October 9, a division bench led by Chief Justice Gita Mittal not only declared the Roshni Act, i.e the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001 unconstitutional but also asked the government to publish details of all influential persons who have derived benefit under this law on a website.

Prasad mentioned that former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu, Congress leader Majid Wani, former Home Minister and NC leader Sajjad Kitchloo and former JK Bank Chairman MY Khan figured in the list of Roshni Act beneficiaries. Moreover, he accused Farooq Abdullah of encroaching upon 7 Kanals of state and forest land in Jammu's Sunjwan village in 1998. Prasad added that the National Conference offices in Jammu and Kashmir were constructed on land acquired illegally. His reference was to the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan in Jammu and the Nawai-Subah Trust in Srinagar. The BJP leader also alleged that Abdullah's sister Suraiya Mattu is also a beneficiary of 3 Kanals of land under the Roshni Act.

Union Law Minister remarked, "The Jammu and Kashmir High Court declared the Roshni Act- the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, unconstitutional. It was directed that those persons who acquired land under this Act should be identified, their names should be made public and a district-wise list should be put out. The list of beneficiaries that have emerged in the public domain includes former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu, Congress leader Majeed Wani, former Home Minister Sajjad Kitchloo and J&K Bank Chairman MY Khan."

"Another story has come to light regarding Farooq Abdullah and his family. He has acquired government and forest land in Jammu's Sunjwan area. His private house is on state and forest land. In 1998, he purchased three Kanals of land from landowners. But he encroached upon 7 Kanals of land. Therefore, while purchasing nearly three Kanals of land in 1998, Farooq Abdullah encroached upon 7 Kanals of land which was forest and state land," he added.

Read: Omar Abdullah Slams Centre Over Additional Security For DDC polls; Dubs Election A 'farce'

It is very unfortunate that key leaders of Jammu and Kashmir including Farooq Abdullah used their influence and power for land grabbing and appropriated government land. Interacted with the media today on this massive scam popularly known as Roshni Scam.https://t.co/0jqRlyNzV3 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 24, 2020

Read: 'Gupkar Alliance Will Continue To Fight Elections': Omar Abdullah Responds To Amit Shah

'Low-level politics'

Prasad claimed that the Roshni scam showcased a "conscious land loot" by powerful people of J&K. Issuing a strong condemnation, he called for a thorough probe into the matter. Meanwhile, BJP's DDC polls in-charge Anurag Thakur contended that politicians associated with the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration had robbed the Union Territory for many years and termed it as the "biggest land grab scam". However, it is pertinent to note that NC has made it clear that Farooq Abdullah has never availed of the Roshni scheme.

Ravi Shankar Prasad opined, "There was a conscious land loot by powerful people of J&K who were getting benefits under the Roshni Act which was declared unconstitutional by the High Court. This is low-level politics. This is the lowest ebb in a democratic polity and we condemn it outright. There should be a thorough probe."

Read: Farooq Abdullah Tears Into BJP's Allegation Of Being Anti-India, Invokes Mahatma Gandhi

People associated with Gupkar alliance have robbed J&K for years while in power. This might be the biggest land grab scam in the entire country. In the past 30-40 years, a gang of people has been capturing the govt and vacant land: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Roshni land scam pic.twitter.com/HdPXrYkJGC — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

Read: In Jammu, Omar Abdullah Dubs Art 370 Abrogation As 'biggest Misstep'; Claims Alienation