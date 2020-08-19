Sushant Case: Ravi Shankar Prasad Welcomes SC Nod To CBI Probe; Calls Out Mumbai Police 

Following Supreme Court's verdict giving a go-ahead for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hailed the media. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the Law Minister said that the late actor will now rest in peace as CBI will ensure a fair investigation in the matter.

"The media of the country has done very meaningful work. A big relief as Sushant will now rest in peace. A very talented artist left us in a very mysterious way," said the Union Minister.

Further apprising about SC's order, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the apex court made few points very clear, highlighting that Mumbai police did not let the Bihar police carry out a correct probe which hints towards a bonafide personality being involved.

"SC has made a few things clear. The FIR in Patna's Rajiv Nagar was correct. Secondly, the way Mumbai police did not let the Bihar police carry a correct probe, hints towards a bonafide personality being involved. And lastly, a proper investigation needs to be done for such a talented actor. CBI is a professional body and I believe there are proves, but what is important is that there should be an honest investigation," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Earlier in the day, Ravi Shankar Prasad also hailed the courage shown by Sushant Singh Rajput's family. He said: "The exemplary courage shown by the family of the late actor Sushant and the overpowering desire of the people of India to see Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput is a new milestone."

SC's verdict

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. It is to be noted that Bihar government has already given its nod to CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed. The Supreme Court has also directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation. The orders were dictated by Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar response on SC verdict

In his first response on the Supreme Court verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has hailed the decision and his state's police.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Nitish Kumar said that the apex court's decision has proved that Bihar Police and Bihar government worked as per the laws of the country. Opining on various allegations by Maharashtra government on Bihar Police and its claim that Nitish Kumar-led government is taking up the issue because of the polls scheduled later this year, the Bihar CM said that such allegations are baseless and top court's verdict has made everything clear. He also pointed out that he had not reacted on such allegations because he was sure of the steps and proceedings undertaken by his government after the consent by Sushant's family.

