Union Min Anurag Thakur Attacks Oppn In Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Says 'anarchy Is Their Agenda'

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on August 19 took a dig at the Opposition noting that “anarchy” was their only agenda. The Union Minister led the Jan Ashirwad Yatra for Himachal Pradesh on Thursday during which he criticised the Opposition and said, “Anarchy, anarchy and only anarchy from the street to Parliament is the only agenda of the opposition. Neither the interest of the public, nor the value of taxpayer's money, nor the dignity of constitutional values, has ever been bothered to them.”

In his remarks to the public, the Union Minister referred to the incident that took place last month when Trinamool Congress (TMC) members snatched papers from Union MInister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha and tore them. He added that such actions by TMC and other Congress members are “not new.” Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs went on to address the post-poll violence that reportedly broke out in West Bengal following the announcement of the assembly election results on May 2.

As per reports, it was alleged that the TMC, which emerged victorious with an overwhelming majority in the poll results, ignored the clashes between its supporters and BJP workers at various places in the state. Several BJP leaders raised concerns over a “complete breakdown” of law and order. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs deputed a member team to visit the areas where West Bengal post-poll violence was witnessed.

In the latest development regarding the West Bengal post-poll violence, the Calcutta High Court said that the Mamata Banerjee-led government should submit all records of cases to the CBI for investigation and that it will be a “court-monitored investigation". The Calcutta HC also noted that any obstruction during the course of the investigation into the entire incident by any person shall be "viewed seriously".

Jan Ashirwad Yatra led by Thakur for Himachal Pradesh

As Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Anurag Thakur on August 19 visited Himachal Pradesh for the first time and kickstarted the five-day ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra.’ After initially posting a recorded video message on having the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to carry the task, Thakur on Thursday posted a picture from the rally declaring, “it has started.” He started the journey on Thursday morning from Himachal Bhawan, the journey is expected to reach Dharampur by noon.

BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra

BJP on August 16 launched the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’ from several parts of the nation with 39 ministers who were inducted into the Union council of ministers on July 7. All of the Ministers will take part in the Yatras across 22 states. BJP National President JP Nadda has directed 43 new Ministers to kickstart the yatra that involves the ministers covering at least 300 to 400 kilometres from 16-17 August and 19-20 August.

Meant to introduce the lawmakers to the public, all Union Ministers were asked to plan the schedule so that they can cover at least 3-4 constituencies along with 4-5 districts. BJP has also asked the members to include religious places, homes of prominent saints, activities, social workers, litterateurs, national and international sportspersons, and martyrs' families in their visit. Some of the new ministers in the second cabinet of PM Modi include Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhupendra Yadav, Pashupati Paras, Anupriya Patel, Meenakshi Lekhi, Kapil Patil, Ajay Bhatt, Ashwini Vaishnav, Virendra Kumar and Shobha Karandlaje.

IMAGE: PTI