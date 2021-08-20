Union Min Anurag Thakur 'euphoric' After Getting Rousing Welcome During Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, who has currently embarked on the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, was 'euphoric' after getting a loud and warm welcome from the people. Union minister Anurag Thakur Thursday began his party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' to Himachal Pradesh from Chandigarh and vowed to take the policies of the PM Modi-led government to the people. A rousing welcome was accorded to Union Minister Thakur upon his arrival at the Himachal Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Anurag Thakur took to his Twitter handle and shared the video of the warm welcome stating that he was so overjoyed by the welcome that he cannot express his feelings.

जब शब्द ख़त्म हो जाएँ और भावनाओं की किलकारी कुछ इस तरह गूंज जाए… pic.twitter.com/WMjhetFpjX — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 20, 2021

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who represents Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur constituency in Lok Sabha, is undertaking the five-day 'yatra' across four Lok Sabha segments, covering over 600 km. "The policies of the Modi government will be taken to the people. And we will seek their blessings," said Anurag Thakur, the Information & Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs and Sports minister during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. Anurag Thakur posted a video on his Twitter handle Wednesday in which he said PM Modi had given him a new responsibility and the opportunity to serve the country.

The 'yatra' started from the Himachal Bhawan where party leaders and workers from Himachal Pradesh welcomed him. The 'yatra' then moved towards Parwanoo, Dharampur, and Solan.

BJP on August 16 launched the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’ from several parts of the nation with 39 ministers who were inducted into the Union council of ministers on July 7. All of the ministers will take part in the Yatras across 22 states. BJP National President JP Nadda has directed 43 new ministers to kickstart the yatra that involves the ministers covering at least 300 to 400 kilometres from 16-17 August and 19-20 August.

Meant to introduce the lawmakers to the public, all Union ministers were asked to plan the schedule in such a manner that they are able to cover at least 3-4 constituencies along with 4-5 districts. BJP has also asked the members to include religious places, homes of prominent saints, activities, social workers, litterateurs, national and international sportspersons and the families of martyrs in their visit. Some of the new ministers in the second cabinet of PM Modi include Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhupendra Yadav, Pashupati Paras, Anupriya Patel, Meenakshi Lekhi, Kapil Patil, Ajay Bhatt, Ashwini Vaishnav, Virendra Kumar and Shobha Karandlaje.

