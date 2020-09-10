Union Min Athawale Meets Kangana A Day After BMC's Demolition, Dubs It 'act Of Revenge'

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale divulged details about his hour-long meeting with actor Kangana Ranaut amid her tussle with Shiv Sena. He assured her that she had every right to live in Mumbai and conveyed that the RPI(A) will continue to support her. Agreeing that the BMC has acted in an unjust manner, he opined that the demolition notice should have been given to the Manikarnika actor after her arrival in Mumbai.

Ramdas Athawale remarked, "Today, I met film actress Kangana Ranaut for one hour today. During our discussion, I told her that you have nothing to fear in Mumbai. Mumbai belongs to Shiv Sena RPI, BJP, Congress, NCP and people from all castes, religions and languages. Mumbai is the country’s financial capital. Everyone has the right to stay here. She said that I am a Mumbaikar. I told her that RPI will always be with her."

"I told her that injustice has been inflicted on you. The BMC should have given her a notice after she landed in Mumbai, given her 3-4 days’ time, and allowed her to move the court. The court has given stay. But it has no meaning as her office has been demolished on which she spent crores of rupees," he added.

'Act of revenge'

Elaborating on the BMC's attempt to demolish Ranaut's Pali Hill office, he demanded action against the concerned civic body officials. Moreover, he exuded confidence in the court giving her compensation for the damages. The Union Minister also alleged that this was the state government's revenge against Ranaut for her stand on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and the drugs mafia. Moreover, he called for a case to be filed against Saamana and Sena MP Sanjay Raut for publishing unverified claims.

Athawale opined, "I said that I will talk to the Chief Minister. I agreed that she should not be inconvenienced. Action should be taken against the BMC officials responsible for the demolition. I am sure that the court will give an order about compensation."

On the possible involvement of the Maharashtra government, he said, "This is an act of revenge. Kangana had said the right things about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and drugs. After the NCB inquiry, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and others have been arrested. A case should be filed against Saamana too if it continues to publish unverified material. A case should be filed against Sanjay Raut. I respect Uddhav Thackeray. He is my good friend. He should have instructed the BMC to not take such action. The action against Kangana’s office has been taken on the instruction of CM Uddhav Thackeray."

