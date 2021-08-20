Flagging off his Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Bhiwadi on Thursday, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav predicted that BJP would come back to power in Rajasthan in 2023. Yadav, a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan, currently holds the portfolios of Environment, Forest & Climate Change; and Labour & Employment. Speaking to the people, he raked up the ongoing tussle between CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot alleging that both are "fighting for the chair"

Attacking Congress' thrust on dynastic politics, Bhupender Yadav said, “The Congress party is a slave to one family and not a party with democracy. That is why it is getting finished from the country". He added, “The BJP is not the party of any individual, it is the party of ideology. That ideology is very strong and our workers are committed to that ideology and work for the nation with passion in their hearts". According to him, people would repose faith in the saffron party in the next election as they are "fed up" with Congress.

On this occasion, he was accompanied by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and others. Though former CM Vasundhara Raje's photo was there on the BJP posters, she was conspicuous by her absence. During the three-day Yatra, Yadav will cover a distance of 417 km and culminate in Ajmer on Saturday.

Resentment in Congress

After his initial rebellion, Sachin Pilot committed to working in the interest of the Congress party on August 10, 2020, after a decision was taken to form a three-member committee to resolve the grievances of the MLAs belonging to his camp. However in June, Pilot expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the committee in the last 10 months. The Tonk MLA also reportedly indicated that a split in the party is imminent if no solution is found very soon.

Thereafter, the legislators close to him such as Ved Prakash Solanki publicly voiced their disappointment over the delay in Cabinet expansion and political appointments. In the last week of July, AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken spoke to 115 MLAs backing the government including Pilot and CP Joshi to ascertain their views on the manner in which the party can be re-elected in 2023. Speaking to the media on July 30, he even made it clear that a Cabinet rejig was a matter of time that the deliberations over the political appointments are underway.

However, the differences between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and the Pilot camp continue as the former is not ready to reshuffle his Cabinet. As per sources, the Congress top brass has been unable to convince the Chief Minister to replace the underperforming Ministers with the legislators belonging to the camp of the ex-Deputy CM. Sources have also indicated that Pilot may be given a role in national politics.

(With PTI inputs)