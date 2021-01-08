Union Min Condemns Tej Pratap Yadav's Jibe On Vaccine, Argues Against Politicising Issue

On Friday, MoS Home Nityanand Rai lashed out at RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav for indulging in politics over the efficacy of the novel coronavirus vaccine in India. Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be administered the vaccine first after which the entire country shall follow suit. Rai contended that raising questions over the vaccine was akin to not caring for the people of the country.

So far, India has recorded 1,04,13,417 novel coronavirus cases out of which 1,00,37,398 patients have recovered while 1,50,570 fatalities have been reported. Condemning the former Bihar Minister's comment, the MoS Home opined that God should grant "wisdom" to such opposition leaders. Earlier, SP president Akhilesh Yadav had sparked a row by announcing that he will not take the vaccine as he did not trust 'BJP's vaccine'.

Read: 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Dry Run Begins; Health Minister Assures Sufficient Doses For Everyone

DCGI approves COVID-19 vaccines

In a big breakthrough in India's fight against COVID-19, the Drug Controller General of India accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on January 3, paving way for the approval of COVISHIELD and COVAXIN. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy at 70.42%. 50 million doses of this vaccine are ready. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

Bharat Biotech has completed the enrolment of 25,800 volunteers for the phase 3 clinical trials of COVAXIN. However, it has been approved in "public interest" in the clinical trial mode so that there can be more options for vaccination in case of infection by mutant strains. Both the vaccines have to be stored between 2-8 degrees celsius. Countering the charge that COVAXIN was approved hastily, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan made it clear that all the recipients of this vaccine will be tracked and monitored as if they are in clinical trial mode. The government of India will inoculate 30 crore individuals belonging to priority groups in the first phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Read: Centre To Begin Covid-19 Vaccine Transportation In 2 Days; 41 Destinations Finalised