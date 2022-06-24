Union Min Danve Refutes BJP's Role In MVA Crisis, Says 'result Of Shiv Sena's Betrayal'

BJP leader and Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Friday refuted the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) hand in the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, asserting that it was a result of the infighting among MVA constituents -- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. Danve stated that the discord was brewing within the Shiv Sena after the leadership betrayed the mandate of the people and decided to tie up with the NCP and Congress.

"Shiv Sena betrayed the BJP and made the government with Congress and NCP. Now, their MLAs have gone to Guwahati. The BJP is not behind breaking their government, these 3 parties are involved in fighting," said Rahosaheb Danve.

The leader also countered Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's allegations against Union Minister Narayan Rane, asserting that no Central Minister is threatening Sharad Pawar. Earlier in the day, Raut had spoken to reporters during which he expressed his outrage over Rane's comments against Pawar. Controversy erupted after Rane took on the NCP supremo, alleging that the latter was 'threatening' the rebel Shiv Sena legislators and warned that if anything happened to them in the Maharashtra Assembly, there will be consequences.

It is pertinent to note that several BJP leaders have denied involvement in the Shiv Sena implosion, dubbing it as the party's 'internal matter'. Speaking to Republic TV, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari stated that such claims were being made out of 'frustration'. "There is nothing to talk about (the Shiv Sena crisis). What is Shiv Sena and who they want, it is their matter. The decision will come forward but we don't have any relation with the present situation," Manoj Tiwari told Republic TV.

'Big decision to be taken today': Eknath Shinde tells Republic TV

In a big admission on Friday, the Shiv Sena conceded that it no longer has the numbers in the Maharashtra assembly. Out of 55 MLAs, at least 50 are said to put their weight behind Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde who is camping in Guwahati, according to sources. Shinde also has the support of several Independents.

In an exclusive interview with the Republic Media Network, Eknath Shinde stressed that his group of rebel MLAs represented the 'real' Shiv Sena. "We are real Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray. We are not afraid of anyone," he remarked.

Amid speculation that his group will approach Governor Bhagat Singh Kishyari seeking a floor test, he revealed that a 'big decision' will be taken after a meeting of the rebels is held today.