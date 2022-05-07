Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan Meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar As Presidential Election Nears

Amid expectations, wherein the opposition will field a joint candidate for the presidential elections, BJP has started reaching out to its allies for discussions. On the same lines, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Bihar's Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar on May 7. It is pertinent to note that at times, the JDU leader has historically favoured presidential candidates of rival parties.

According to sources, several issues were discussed inlcuding presidential and vice-presidential elections during the meeting between Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CM Nitish Kumar. The sources further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started working on various fronts for both the presidential and vice-presidential elections.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar known to side with rival presidential candidates

The meeting gains significance as Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has in the past supported presidential candidates for rival factions. In 2012, he supported former President Pranab Mukherjee even though he was an ally in the National Democratic Front (NDA), while in the last presidential elections, CM Kumar sided with Ram Nath Kovind despite being a part of the Grand Alliance in Bihar. The sources averred that Bihar's Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary was also part of the meeting.

The BJP's central leadership team deputed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to meet CM Nitish Kumar, according to sources. Union Minister Pradhan is also likely to visit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

BJP touched 100 seats in Rajya Sabha - A first for the party

A majority in the upper house holds the key for parties to get their presidential candidates to win. As the numbers indicate, BJP holds the upper hand. After winning three Rajya Sabha seats from the North-East (N-E) in April 2022, BJP touched the 100-seat mark in the 245-member upper house of the Parliament and it will also be the first time for the Congress as the party goes without a single Rajya Sabha member from the N-E. In the opposition, TMC is the second biggest party (13-members) after Congress followed by DMK (10) and BJD (9) with CPI-M, TRS, YSRCP – having six members each. BJP-led NDA holds the poll position in the Rajya Sabha to pass all the ordinary bills as it comfortably has the majority-mark of 123 members.

Image: PTI