Union Min G Kishan Reddy Claims 'AIMIM Refused To Commemorate' Telangana Liberation Day

While celebrating the Telangana Liberation Day on Sept 17, Friday, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy furthered the BJP's demand of assigning official recognition to the day of Independence of Telangana. After unfurling the national flag at the BJP office, the minister told ANI on Friday that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has refused to recognise Telangana Liberation Day.

Reddy hoisted the national flag at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in the state and said, "September 17 is a historic day for Telangana. However, the AIMIM has been refusing to celebrate the day. BJP has been long demanding the official celebration of the occasion."

D K Aruna slams Chief Minister KCR for playing with people’s emotions

DK Aruna, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Vice-President, demanded on Thursday, that September 17 should be officially celebrated as 'Telangana Liberation Day'. This is a critical date in the state's history. Telangana gained independence on September 17, 1948, while the rest of India did it on August 15, 1947.

During the Telangana movement, Chief Minister KCR exploited this anniversary to stoke people's emotions. The chief minister previously mentioned commemorating Telangana's Liberation Day, but now he doesn't even mention it, according to Aruna.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Nirmal on September 17 for a meeting on the same and anyone who wanted to commemorate Telangana's Liberation Day could attend the event, DK Aruna said. The state BJP Unit will host a variety of events from September 17 to October 7. Even though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has consistently demanded that this day be formally recognised, the state government, led by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), appears to have grown cold feet.

BJP demands ‘Liberation Day' to be celebrated on September 17

The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded that the state government formally commemorate ‘Liberation Day' on September 17. This was the day the princely state of Hyderabad (of which Telangana was a part) was annexed to India in 1948. This demand has been put forth since 2014. On September 17, 1948, the princely state of Hyderabad became the last to join the Indian union. It became a part of India as a result of Operation Polo, a military operation led by Indian army general JN Choudhuri.



Image: ANI/PTI