Union Min Gajendra Shekhawat Calls Patiala Violence 'dismantling Of Democracy'; Slams AAP

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for the fall out of the law and order situation in Patiala. Reacting to the clashes that had erupted in Patiala on Friday among Shiv Sainiks and Khalistan supporters, the Union Minister admonished the AAP administration, terming the incident ‘barbaric dismantling of democracy.’

Tweeting a video of the violent clashes that broke out earlier in the day, the Union Minister wrote, “Absolutely condemn this barbaric dismantling of democracy in broad daylight. This is what law and order in Punjab have reduced to within days of the @AamAadmiParty govt taking over.”

Union Minister rebukes AAP govt on Patiala violence

In the video, a mob of Khalistan supporters were seen brandishing swords and weapons. Miscreants were seen climbing up on a pedestal and raising pro-Khalistani slogans.

Absolutely condemn this barbaric dismantling of democracy in broad daylight.



This is what law and order in Punjab has reduced to within days of the @AamAadmiParty govt taking over. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/h7fCIHxR2T — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) April 29, 2022

“Khalistan Zindabad is echoing through streets and swords are being brandished, stones pelted as groups clashed in Patiala,” Gajendra Shekhawat wrote in a separate tweet.

Patiala violence: 'Khalistan Murdabad March' by Shiv Sena turns violent

The incident occurred earlier in the day when the pro-Khalistani organisation collided with the Shiv Sena workers, who were carrying out a procession against the prevalence of the ‘anti-national’ Khalistani organisations in Patiala. Stones were pelted at the Shiv Sena workers after they raised anti-Khalistan slogans. The clashes broke out outside the Kali Mata temple when members of Shiv Sena began a 'Khalistan Murdabad March'.

Reportedly, Khalistan supporters came out in opposition to the Shiv Sena’s rally and brandished swords and other weapons. The situation became tense after violence erupted from both sides.

Meanwhile, Harish Singla, Former Shiv Sena Patiala President, who was ousted right after the incident, was arrested by Police on Friday evening. Singla was leading an anti-Khalistan protest in Patiala without permission.

A curfew has been imposed in the region until 6 am tomorrow amid rising tensions in the area. Besides, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a crucial meeting of the DGP and all the top officials after horrific clashes broke out between the Shiv Sena workers and pro-Khalistan groups. CM Mann informed that he had directed the officials to launch an immediate investigation of the incident. Moreover, the Punjab CM has also instructed the officials to make sure that not a single culprit is spared.