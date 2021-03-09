Union Min Giriraj Singh Continues Attack On Rahul Gandhi Over Fisheries Ministry Remark

Union Minister of Fisheries Giriraj Singh on Tuesday took a dig at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi after the latter claimed that 'farmers of the sea don’t have a ministry in Delhi' last month during his visit to Puducherry.

While delivering a speech in the Lok Sabha, Singh said, "I'm hurt. Rahul Gandhi had asked a question on 2nd February. But in Puducherry & Kochi, he said that there's no Fisheries Department, I don't know if his memory failed him. I'll form a separate Ministry when we come to power, he said. Whose question was this?" READ | PM Modi 'shocked' at Rahul Gandhi's 'no fisheries ministry' claim in Puducherry & Kerala

In February, Singh had tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi had himself asked a question to the Ministry of Fisheries in the Parliament. When he could not find any faults in the answer, he decided to go around the country and create confusion. Is this mere absence of mind or a conspiracy?"

Rahul Gandhi's visit to Puducherry

Last month, Rahul Gandhi had visited Puducherry where he said if his party comes to power, he will create a ministry dedicated to the fishermen of India. “I consider you to be the farmers of the sea. If farmers of the land can have their ministry in Delhi, then why is it that the farmers of the sea don’t have a ministry in Delhi?” Gandhi had asked.

At a public meeting in the Union Territory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed shock over Rahul Gandhi's statement. Many BJP leaders and Union ministers also took jibes at him. Responding to the criticism the Wayanad MP stated that the fisherfolk needed an 'independent and dedicated ministry of fisheries, not just a department within a ministry.' Home Minister Amit Shah had also hot back at Rahul and had said that the Congress leader was on 'vacation' when the Modi government had set it up in 2019.

Congress' woes in Puducherry

On February 22, the Congress-led government in the Union Territory collapsed as it had the support of only 12 MLAs in the 26-member Puducherry Assembly. The Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) cited the nomination of three BJP MLAs, threats of the probe by Central agencies, and luring of some legislators to hold the Union government responsible for the government's collapse. Subsequently, President's Rule was imposed in the Union Territory. Puducherry will go to the polls on April 6 while the election results will be declared on May 2.