Union Min Giriraj Singh Roots For Strict Conversion Laws Ahead Of Key Meet On Caste-census

Ahead of an all-party meeting on the caste-based census in Bihar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh stated that stringent laws should be incorporated for conversion in the country. Singh also asserted that infiltrators like Bangladeshis and Rohingyas should not be included in the caste census.

"There should be stringent law for conversion in this country. I have no objections to caste census in Bihar, but the Muslims should also be brought into the ambit of caste and not on basis of religion. The infiltrators like Rohingyas and Bangladeshis should not be included in the caste census," Singh said.

The Union Minister further added, "The definition of the minority should be redefined in the country as Madni himself is saying that we are not the minority. Our government's agenda is 'sabka saath sabka vikas'."

All-party meet on caste census in Bihar

It is pertinent to mention here that an all-party meeting is slated to be held in the CM secretariat, Patna on Wednesday at 4 pm. The meeting will be headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Earlier on Sunday, Bihar Minister Vinay Kumar Chaudhary said that almost all parties in the state are in the favour of a caste-based census.

"We hope that people of all parties will come. As far as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is concerned, they've not opposed it," he said.

He added that following a decision that will be taken in the all-party meeting, a meeting of state cabinet ministers will be called for its implementation.

Highlighting the importance of the caste census, Bihar Chief Minister said that it would enable the government to work for the development of various sections of the society.

Caste Census in Bihar has been a topic of political debate for a long time. Most of the parties in the state, including the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have called for a caste-based census.