Union Min Giriraj Singh Slams Tauqeer Raza's Remarks; Says 'Terrorists Need No Answers'

Expressing distress over the founder of the political party Ittehad-e-Millat Council and Islamic cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan’s controversial statements, Union Minister Giriraj Singh told Republic TV's Prakash Singh that Tauqeer Raza should not give any remarks without proper knowledge of Indian Culture.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, “I don’t answer to any questions of terrorists like him, India is the land of Ravana as well as Ram. When speaking about Mahabharat, India had Krishna as well as Arjuna. He needs to understand the Indian culture before giving any remarks.” Speaking about the communal violence in Jahangirpuri, Union Minister Giriraj Singh stated, “Has it ever happened that Hindus attacked Taziya procession. Increasing Islamic communities is not a danger to the society but their terror ideologies are harmful to the youth of the nation.”

“These are the people writing the story of Ghazwa-e-Hind, Indians will never accept such an ideology. We believe in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam- The World is One Family”. His threat to come on roads for agitation can not divide India again.”

Speaking about Tauqeer Raza’s remarks on encroachment drive, Giriraj Singh said “Whoever breaks the law, steps like encroachment drive will be conducted and if one shows eyes to the law, he will face its wrath.”

“Had any attack taken place in a masjid instead of Gorakhpur. Political tourism would have started,” Union Minister Giriraj Singh further added.

Cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan’s controversial remarks

Founder of the political party Ittehad-e-Millat Council and Islamic cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan warned of a 'Jail Bharo Andolan'. He compared PM Modi to Dhritarashtra, the blind king from Mahabharat and sought PM Modi’s reaction to the communal violence in Jahangirpuri.

The cleric further threatened to start Mahabharat if anti-encroachment drives aren’t stopped by the administration. He further stated that Muslims will storm Delhi and start ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ if administration does not change its ways in next 10 days.

He stated, “If Muslims come on roads for agitation, my Hindu brothers would not find any place to hide and no one will be spared.” He further gave a warning to the administration to withdraw any demolition drive if planned in the next 10 days, failing which Muslims would come on streets for Jail Bharo Andolan.