Union Min Hardeep Puri Exposes Telangana's Tax Revenue From Fuel Post CM KCR's Allegations

Countering Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's claims over the fuel price debate, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri laid out some numbers on April 28. In a tweet, Union Minister Puri stated that with 35.20% on petrol and 27% on diesel, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government imposes one of the highest value-added tax (VAT) on fuel. Further piling on the numbers, the Minister wrote that the Telangana government has collected Rs 56,020 crore as VAT in seven years (2014-2021) and is projected to collect an additional Rs 13,315 crore in 2021-2022 which would push the amount to Rs 69,334 crore. "Where has it gone," he questioned.

The curious case of Telangana.

Imposes one of the highest VAT on Petrol & diesel - 35.20% on petrol & 27% on diesel. State govt has collected ₹56,020 cr as VAT from 2014 to 2021. Projected to mop up ₹13,315 cr in 2021-22.

Adds up to a huge ₹69,334 cr.



Where has it gone? — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 28, 2022

Centre has no right to ask for tax cuts: KCR

Puri's revelations follow KCR's claims wherein he said that his government has not raised the fuel prices since 2014. CM Rao even said that the Central government has 'no right' to ask the state to reduce fuel taxes. In a meeting with CMs of the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested the leaders of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu to reduce the prices.

Using BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat and Karnataka, PM Modi had said that these states incurred losses due to tax cuts but "few neighbouring states did not reduce tax on fuel and earned from it.'' PM Modi also said, "To reduce the burden of rising fuel prices, central government waived off taxes. Some states also reduced taxes, but others didn't provide relief."

Meanwhile, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Centre takes 68% of all fuel taxes, and accused PM Modi of abdicating responsibility. The Wayanad MP called Modi's Federalism 'not cooperative, but coercive.' Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, meanwhile, brushed off all responsibility for the surge in prices of petrol and diesel, and instead, blamed PM Modi for a 'step-motherly treatment' to the state. The Shiv Sena leader also claimed that the Union government owes Rs 26,500 crore to the state.

Image: PTI, ANI