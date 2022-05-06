Union Min Hardeep Puri Slams 'fake Narrative' Of AAP Over Alleged Demolition Of Temples

In a major development, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has refuted all claims of bulldozing temples, adding that the demolition took place through a legal process. Calling out AAP leader Atishi Singh, Union Minister Puri jibed that the Delhi MLA is unaware of her government's action and alleged her of creating a 'fake narrative'.

Puri further added that in order to make Delhi a world-class capital, it needs saner views and not ill-informed ones. Hardeep Singh Puri said that he will soon be holding a press conference in order to 'set the record straight'.

Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Lies succeed in travelling halfway round the world before the truth is able to get up & tie its shoelaces. Recently AAP leader Atishi Ji absurdly suggested that the Centre & its agencies were on the verge of bulldozing temples. I suggest the MLA educate herself. The Religious Committee which takes decisions on such matters is under Delhi Govt. Land owning agencies only determine if govt land is being encroached upon. Even that is not final- there are systemic mechanisms in place."

The Minister further lashed out at Delhi MLA Atishi Singh and asked the Delhi CM to 'rein-in the MLA' if she continues with her lies. "A lie will remain a lie no matter how many times it is repeated. So if Atishi Ji continues to falsify the narrative further, the Hon’ble Delhi CM should rein in the MLA, failing which I will address a press conference to set the record straight," Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Allegations by AAP leader Atishi Malvani

AAP leader Atshi Malvani had earlier alleged the central government of passing an order to demolish temples in Delhi. She claimed that the people of the city will not 'tolerate' such hooliganism by the BJP.

Malvani further claimed that the BJP-led central government had filed notices to demolish four temples without following the "due process" for doing so. Seven GPRA colonies at Srinivaspuri, Thyagraj Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Mohammadpur, Nauroji Nagar, Netaji Nagar and Sarojini Nagar are being developed by CPWD and NBCC respectively under MoHUA.

According to a Supreme Court order from 2009, no unapproved religious institution, such as a temple, church, mosque, or gurudwara, shall be permitted to be built on public roadways or public space. In 2015, the Delhi High Court ordered GNCTD to explain why the Religious Committee has not dealt with the threat of unlawful building and encroachments in the name of religious structures and to dismantle complete constructions where idols are not installed or placed.