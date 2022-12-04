Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri exuded confidence in BJP's victory as he arrived at a polling booth to cast his vote for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on Sunday. While addressing the media, the BJP leader appealed to voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote. Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Puri added that some people are used to taking credit for work done by others.

Hardeep Singh Puri said, "It's going well. What can I say about AAP, they are free to make claims but in the end, decisions will be taken by the people of Delhi. In today's political discourse, people make all sort of claims about their contribution and try to take credit for the work done by others. So, I think my only desire and hope is that people come out in large numbers and cast their votes".

He further said, "Whatever BJP has said and promised it's all available in the public domain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated and allotted over 3,000 flats in the Kalkaji area for the Economically weaker sections (EWS). In our manifesto, we have given a precise number of EWS as well as DDA and other housing societies in our master plan. The campaign is now over and now [people have to go out and exercise their right to vote. I am hoping for good results".

Delhi MCD Polls

The polling for MCD elections in the national capital is currently underway setting the stage for the high-stakes civic polls largely seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP, and Congress. The results of the polls will be announced on December 7.

In the civic election in 2017, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. In 2017 civic polls, the voting percentage was about 53%.

The polling for MCD elections in the national capital has begun. For those unversed, the MCD was earlier replaced by three bodies, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in 2012, however, it was reunified once again on May 22, 2022. Home Minister Amit Shah had introduced the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha and slammed the Delhi Government for giving a step-motherly treatment to the three MCDs. The Central government unified the three municipal corporations earlier this year into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the number of seats was reduced from 272 to 250.