Union Min Javadekar Demands Congress' Apology After Ex-Pak Envoy Admits To Balakot Strike

Stirring the Balakot strike debate again, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday, said that Pakistan's former diplomat Agha Hilaly's admission to 300 casualties was the 'answer to doubters' from across the border. Demanding the Congress and 'saboot gang' must apologise, Javadekar alleged that their comments were an insult to the Indian Air Force. BJP earlier had said that ' Congress always refused to accept the Indian government', while demanding their apology.

Union Min demands Congress' apology

As Pakistan diplomat concedes India killed 300 terrorists at Balakot, BJP slams Congress

Pakistan admits casualties happened in 2019 Balakot strike

On Saturday, former Pakistani diplomat Agha Hilaly openly admitted that India's Balakot airstrike in 2019 had neutralized 300 in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district, in an interview to a Pakistani news channel. Slamming the Imran Khan government's retaliation then, he said that Pakistan had 'subconsciously accepted a surgical strike'. Terming India's Balakot strike an 'act of war', Jilaly said that the airstrike killed 'at least 300'. This comes in clear contradiction to Imran Khan's stance, where he maintains 'a few trees were hit' during the Balakot strike.

Former Pak Diplomat Zafar admitted On Tv that in Balakot airstrike 300+ Terr0rists kiIIed and response of Pakistan was weak.pic.twitter.com/EKYGGuC9dS — Maverick Bharat (@Mave_Intel) January 9, 2021

"India crossed the international border and did an act of war in which at least 300 were reported dead. Our target was different from theirs. We targeted their high command. That was our legitimate target because they are men of the military. We subconsciously accepted that a surgical strike -- a limited action -- did not result in any casualty. Now we have subconsciously told them that, whatever they will do, we'll do only that much and won't escalate," said Agha Hilaly.

Quivering Bajwa,FM Qureshi said ‘Release Abhinandan or India will attack’:Pak Oppn recalls

This massive admission by the former Pakistan diplomat comes months PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's statements in the Pakistan National Assembly claiming that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was sweating and shivering 'begging to return Abhinandan back to India', otherwise 'India was to attack at 9 PM'. Sadiq claimed that Khan's government was desperate to 'bend its knees to India', giving the example of the ordinance passed to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav's appeal in Islamabad high court against his conviction. Sadiq had slammed the Pakistan government claiming that 'There was no attack from India, but they wanted to bend on their knees to India and send Abhinandan back'.

Former Pakistan diplomat admits '300 casualties' in Balakot airstrike by India | Watch

Balakot airstrike

On February 26, a squadron of the IAF had crossed over to Pakistan and destroyed the largest JeM terrorist training camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The estimated casualties were 300 and the strike was in retaliation to the Pulwama attack in which 18 jawans were killed in a suicide bomb blast by Pakistani terror group - Jaish-e-Mohammed. In the aftermath, Pakistan had claimed IAF's bombs had missed their mark and hit a nearby forest which was busted by Republic TV showing that the SPICE bombs used had decimated the terror complex.