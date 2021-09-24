Union Min Jitendra Singh Accuses Congress Of Underplaying Netaji's Contribution In Past

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, on Thursday, accused previous Congress governments of underplaying Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s contribution and legacy. "This is indeed an occasion of redemption when we seek to restore the deserved glory of our unsung heroes and undo the injustice done to them by history, for whatever reason," the minister said after inaugurating the Digital Exhibition on the Life and Contribution of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in North Block, New Delhi.

According to him, the nation owes it to Prime Minister Modi to revive and remind us of the contributions of unsung heroes and unsung freedom fighters such as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, and Sardar Patel, whose sacrifices and achievements were always downplayed by successive Congress governments for political and dynastic reasons.

Dr Jitendra Singh reminded the viewers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call from the Red Fort ramparts on Independence Day, when he talked of the significance of the 75th anniversary of India's independence, describing it as "Amrit Mahotsav," and advised us to prepare for the eventful roadmap for the next 25 years when India turns 100.

According to Singh, the following 25 years of the "Sankalp se Siddhi" journey would undoubtedly establish India as a Vishwaguru, and hence the youthful generation must commit to rededicate themselves to the nation's service. During the year-long celebrations to mark 75 years of India's independence, The Minister said that the Central Government will highlight unsung heroes and little-known groups and events of the freedom struggle, adding that several events, exhibitions, and lecture series will be organised to showcase their contribution.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagging off of the 'Padyatra' (Freedom March) from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12 this year, and the inauguration of the curtain-raiser activities of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Dr Jitendra Singh noted that the Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagi. Union Minister stated that the Department of Public Transportation will hold exhibitions on a variety of topics each year. The Exhibition included PK Tripathy, Secretary, DoPT, Additional Secretary Rashmi Chowdhary, and other top officials.

