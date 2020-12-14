Union Min Kailash Choudhary Assures 'Centre With Farmers, They Should Agree For Mediation'

As the farmers continue to carry out their protest along the borders of Delhi, demanding the withdrawal of the three agrarian laws, Union Minister of State Kailash Choudhary has assured that the Government of India is with the farmers. He urged the farmers' unions to trust the mediation process instead of reiterating the demand for withdrawal of the laws.

"The farmers should be ready for mediation instead of not listening to anyone. I wish to assure that the Government of India is with the farmers. These bills will favour the interests of the farmers. Recently, many farmers came and greeted Narendra Tomar Ji," Choudhary said while speaking with ANI.

He urged the farmers to stop the protests in view of the onset of winter and the COVID-19 pandemic which could make the health situation adverse during the protests. He also tried to shed light over the changing stance of the Congress which had promised in their manifesto about the removal of APMCs.

"In fact, the Congress Manifesto of 2019 general elections had stated that they will finish the APMCs. Modi government has not finished off the APMCs. Hence, the opposition parties are taking a U-turn," he said.

"The opposition parties had protested against the removal of Article 370, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and now farm laws. The Narendra Modi-led NDA government believes in Aatmanirbhar Bharat and hopes to make every farmer self-reliant", he added.

Continued protests

19 days into the protests, the farmers have repeated their demand of repealing the laws in entirety despite five rounds of deliberations with the farm unions' leaders and the willingness of the government to make amendments in the laws instead of complete withdrawal. Farmer leaders have held a hunger strike on Monday from 8 am to 5 pm at the gates of the national capital.

The protesting farmers are of the opinion that the laws are a threat to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and APMC Mandi system. Moreover, with the freeing of the farm sector, farmers think they will be left to the mercy of the private sector entities.

However, amid the hardened stand by the farmers' unions, 10 farmer leaders associated with the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) extended their support to the three laws passed by Parliament. Representatives of farmers' unions from several states such as Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital. They stated that some elements involved in the farmers' stir were trying to spread misconceptions about the agrarian laws among the protesters.

Meanwhile, the BJP has planned to counter the misinformation over the agrarian laws by planning mega outreach programme with 700 press conferences as well as organising 700 chaupals over the next few days, according to ANI.

