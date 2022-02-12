Union Min Kiren Rijiju Asks Nagaland To Take Benefit From PM DevINE Programme

Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for Northeast (PM DevINE) programme has been launched to promote growth in the region and asked Nagaland government to take maximum benefit from it.

The programme is created for the purpose of funding gaps by taking care of things that are not included in any of the schemes, he told reporters.

The programme is a "blessing" for the NE region, he said.

Speaking about the union budget, he said the allocation in for the northeast has been enhanced for infrastructure development which shows that the Centre is committed to the development of the region.

He said that in the coming years these budgetary allocations will be utilised fully by the NE states so that more funds can be provided by the Centre.

The union law minister said pending court cases are increasing across the country but efforts are on to dispose them as soon as possible. Along with the judiciary, the government is working to ensure that delivery of justice is fast and at the same time case pendency is taken care of.

He appealed to the youth to get involved in gainful activities which will bring economic prosperity to the society and Nagaland. “Devote your time and energy for productive activities as northeast youth are energetic,” Rijiju said.

The union minister was in the commercial hub of Nagaland en route to Manipur. Before leaving, he met Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his cabinet colleagues.

Rio tweeted, “Grateful to the Union Minister @KirenRijiju for his visit to Nagaland & interacting with the State Cabinet & officers for the Union Budget 2022-23. The State Govt. places on record our appreciation for the special provisions of the budget & for the PM-DevINE scheme.”