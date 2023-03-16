"We will not keep quiet, and we are not going to forgive," said Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Thursday, March 16, while addressing a press conference over Congress’ leader Rahul Gandhi’s tirade in London.

"The country has seen congress’ vision and has defied it. It’s not our fault if the citizens of India do not support Congress and give us a majority over them. He should not defame the democratic arrangement of our country for not choosing them. He disgraced our parliament on foreign soil. This will not be accepted. I really want to say that Rahul Gandhi lied in London. We all saw him speak in the parliament ahead of the budget session. He dismissed the decorum of the parliament and continued to speak, but he went aboard and said he wasn’t allowed to speak. This is a big lie. He further said he cannot go to universities; he is prohibited from speaking at academic institutions, but we all saw him speak during his yatra. So why does he lie on foreign soil? "He keeps abusing the government all the time but says he isn’t allowed," said Rijiju.

"With the blessing of 140 crore people, PM Modi was sworn in as the prime minister of this country. The whole world is praising his vision. But Congress tries to defame him. We can bear it if he speaks against a political party, but we cannot bear it against our county," he added.

The BJP leader further said Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi needs to apologize for disrespecting our country and calling out judicial freedom. "Being Indian, we should all join together and call for his apology," he continued.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge defended his party leader Rahul Gandhi and said that there is no question of apology for his UK’s statement. Kharge said that Gandhi did not say anything wrong and only spoke about democracy.

A political slugfest has been triggered all across the country between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress following the remarks of Rahul Gandhi in London during an event at think tank Chatham House, where he said, "Democracy is dead in India."

The second part of the budget session on March 13 began on a story note as the BJP demanded an apology from the Wayanad MP.