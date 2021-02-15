Union Min Kishan Reddy Slams Foreign Meddling In India's Affairs After Disha Ravi's Arrest

As Disha Ravi's link to Greta Thunberg "Tool Kit" came to the fore on Monday, G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, has condemned the entire conspiracy while remarking that those voicing out their opinion on social media against the farm laws haven't read or studied the law. The Tool Kit is a document which was shared by Greta Thunberg while voicing out her support for farmers' protest, along with several global celebrities who took to Twitter to support the farmers' agitation.

"Many on the international level gave opinions on social media against India and agriculture acts. But none of them knows what is there in the agriculture acts. None of them has argued that agriculture acts are against the farmers. It is not correct to speak when they haven't studied the acts. It is an internal issue and the foreign element meddling in internal affairs without knowing the background is not right," he said.

"Farmers are our brothers. The government is taking them along and talking to them. The government is trying to allay any doubts of fear of the farmers but it is wrong on the part of foreign people to create a divide amongst us," he added.

Speaking on Congress expressing outrage against the arrest of Disha Ravi, the union minister slammed the grand old party for siding with negative elements in issues ranging from farmers protest, CAA, to GST and Article 370.

"Congress has ruled the country for 50 years. But today that party is going on a wrong path, be it the farmers' agitation, or the citizenship act (CAA), GST or Article 370, on every issue, Congress party is going on a wrong path. Everyone knows today that Congress doubts the Army too and questions surgical strike. Congress lies and misleads people. They have nothing to do with the country and today they have become like an NGO without any significance," he said.

Climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested on Monday from Bengaluru by Delhi Police for her links with Greta Thunberg. Apparently, Disha shared the document "tool kit" to Greta which had startling details of how to intensify the farmers' agitation to give it a global focus and also to destroy the "Chai and Yoga" image of India. The tool kit contained a plan to create a digital strike against India by globally politicising the issue of farmers' protest. Disha Ravi's WhatsApp chats have been accessed by Delhi Police and two more suspects namely Nikita Jacob and Shantanu against whom non-bailable warrants have been issued as they were allegedly involved in the making of the Tool Kit and were in direct touch with pro Khalistani elements, according to Delhi Police.

