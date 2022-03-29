Union Min Kishan Reddy Slams Rahul Gandhi; Says He Knows Nothing About Paddy Procurement

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telangana government of politicizing the issue of paddy procurement in the state. According to ANI, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, "Rahul Gandhi knows nothing about rice (paddy) procurement. He should first understand the issue, the respective role of centre and state in rice procurement."

Targeting the Congress leader, Kishan Reddy said that the Centre had increased the procurement from Telangana manifold since 2014. He said, "Centre spent Rs 26,600 crore in paddy procurement this year and is ready to spend even Rs 30,000 crores. The Centre will procure as much as paddy Telangana wants to sell under the ambit of the already signed agreement."

Rahul Gandhi: 'Both the govts should procure every grain grown by farmers'

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted that the "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the state were playing politics over the hard work of farmers, ignoring their moral duty to procure paddy. Both the governments should stop creating problems for farmers through their anti-farmer policies and procure every grain grown by farmers." The Congress party will continue to fight till the last grain of paddy in Telangana is procured by the government, he added.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had demanded that the Centre should buy the entire Yasangi crop produced in the state on the lines of procurement in Punjab and Haryana. He had said that a protest will be held in Delhi on April 2 against the Central government over the issue. The Centre, however, maintains that it is committed to buying raw rice from the state as per the agreement reached between the state and the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal assured that the Centre will buy excess stocks of paddy produced in Telangana. He said, “The Central Government stands committed to buy whatever excess stocks are there in Telangana, after their own consumption, in the form of raw rice and as per the quality specified by Food Corporation of India (FCI), as per the MoU with the Centre, as was committed by the state government in writing to the union government". He pointed out that the Centre paid MSP worth Rs.26,610 crore to the Telangana farmers.