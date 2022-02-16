Union Min Mukhtar Naqvi Slams OIC For Wading Into On Hijab Row; 'India Is Secular Country'

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday lashed out at OIC for meddling in India's internal affairs. This comes in connection with the ongoing Hijab controversy in the country.

"It is a traditional festival for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to interfere in all the issues happening in India. They have to be reminded that they only tend to fall in trouble commenting on the country that is known for the 'Unity in Diversity' principle", Mukhtar Naqvi said.

The OIC general secretariat had stated that the continued attacks targeting Muslims and their places of worship, were indicative of the growing trend of Islamophobia in India. Some of the recent trends include anti-Muslim legislation in different states and rising incidents of violence against Muslims on flimsy pretexts by the ‘Hindutva’ groups.

Earlier on February 11, Union Minister Mukhtar Naqvi had stated that opposition political parties always opposed women empowered country including criminalizing Triple Talaq, raising the legal age of marriage for women, and other related decisions.

Naqvi stated, "Pakistan as always is engaged in trying to ruin the image and reputation of India. Along with them, the opposition is also doing the same".

"Protesters fighting ‘Pehle hijab, phir kitaab’, meaning first hijab and then studies, are Taliban-influenced thoughts that are embedded in the youth heads by various organizations trying to distract them from availing quality education", he added.

Karnataka HC restrains religious attires inside educational institutions

The Karnataka High Court in its detailed interim order restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags regardless of their religion or faith inside the classrooms until its next hearing on the matter.

The Karnataka High Court will resume hearing pleas filed by Muslim girls to be allowed to attend classes wearing hijabs on Tuesday.

Earlier in January, protests over wearing the hijab began at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi when six students alleged that they were not allowed to attend classes for insisting on wearing the headscarf. Muslim girls wearing the hijab to class were opposed by right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru.