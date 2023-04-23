Union Min Muraleedharan Lambasts Kerala Govt Over PM Modi's Security Arrangement Info Leak

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Sunday slammed the Kerala government for maintaining silence after the details of security arrangements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state got leaked on social media. Miffed over the incident, Muraleedharan even expressed his concern over the security arrangements for the Prime Minister ahead of his visit to the state.

The Union Minister of State for External Affairs said, while talking to news agency ANI, "It is surprising that the details of the security arrangements that were proposed to be organised for the prime minister got leaked in the media and Whatsapp group of thousands of people. But the most surprising thing is the silence being maintained by the government. In fact, within 24 hours the person responsible for that should have been identified but no action is being taken."

PM Modi to visit Kerala on April 25

Terming the state's home ministry a leaderless place, he said, "It showed that in the home ministry of the government of Kerala, there is no one to take that call. It continues to be a place where it is leaderless."

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Kerala on Tuesday, April 25, where he will flag off the state’s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station. PM will also lay the foundation stone for projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore, besides dedicating the country's first water metro in Kochi to the nation. The water metro will connect 10 small islands surrounding the port city of Kochi in Kerala. Eight electric hybrid boats manufactured by the Cochin Shipyard Limited will start the service of water metro, said water metro officials.

Shockingly, ahead of PM Modi's visit, the Kerala Police received a letter threatening a suicide bomb attack on the Prime Minister during his two-day visit to the state. However, the police have nabbed the accused identified as M Xavier, who is a native of Kochi. He has confessed that he wrote the letter in the name of another person against whom he harboured personal animosity.

On the other hand, the Union Minister also refuted the charges stating that Tirur station in Malappuram district was excluded from the Vande Bharat stoppage. He said, "Railway stop is not decided by the political considerations under Narendra Modiji, it is considered on the basis of technicality and on the basis of various other aspects."

Notably, demand for the stop of the Vande Bharat Express train in Tirur is being raised, after the declaration of all the stops of the train by the Railways Department. Member of Parliament (MP) from Ponnani Parliament Constituency, ET Muhammad Basheer has come forward with his displeasure over excluding Tirur as Vande Bharat Express stop.