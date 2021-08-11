Union Min Muraleedharan Says RS Chairman Naidu 'will Take Decision' Opposition's Ruckus

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Wednesday stated that Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu would decide on the behaviour of Opposition MPs who caused a ruckus in the House by demanding the farm laws to be repealed. Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that Opposition MPs who caused a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday would face consequences, as per reports. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of the House (RS) Piyush Goyal, and other BJP MPs met with VP Naidu on Wednesday morning to discuss the issue.

Union Minister Murleedharan on ruckus by Opposition MPs

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha chairman got emotional as he condemned the uproar caused by Opposition MPs on Tuesday, noting that he was distressed to witness the House's holiness being shattered over a difference of opinion. "I am distressed as the way this sacredness was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the table some others climbed on the tables of the house, perhaps to be more visible, was an act of sacrilege. I have no words to condemn the act as I spent a sleepless night," he noted.

Opposition MPs create ruckus

On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha was engulfed in high drama as an opposition parliamentarian used despicable methods to protest the government. While the debate on farm rules was going on, some MPs climbed on the table and shouted anti-government slogans. AAP MP Sanjay Singh took the chance and climbed onto the reporters' table about 2:17 p.m., raising a slogan. Vice-Chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita adjourned the House for 15 minutes as a result of his actions.

On Wednesday, Congress MP Pratap S Bajwa ascended to the top of the table, pushed the rule book toward the Deputy Chairman, and began shouting slogans. Because of the constant interruption, the RS Chairman warned members of the House not to send the incorrect impression to the people. Deepender Hooda, Rajmani Patel, Binoy Viswam of the CPI, and V Sivadasan of the CPI also sat at the table, disturbing the House's operations.

The functioning of both Houses of Parliament has been severely disturbed by the Opposition's constant ruckus over matters such as farmers' protests, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation.

Picture Credit: PTI/ANI