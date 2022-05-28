Union Min Naqvi Hails Uttarakhand Govt's Efforts On UCC; Congress Dubs It Controversial

Keeping its election promise, the Uttarakhand government on Friday announced the formation of a 5-member drafting committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code. The five people included in the committee are - former Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh; former judge Ranjana Desai, who is appointed as the chairman of the committee; former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai and former High Court judge Pramod Kohli; social worker Manu Gaur and Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwal.

Responding positively to the decision, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi expressed hope that UCC would be implemented in the state soon. "Many people discuss constitutional rights, but not duties. I am happy that the state has finally taken the initiative to implement UCC. I am sure that the churning national debate on the common civil code will bear fruit," Naqvi told Republic TV.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Tourism, Ajay Bhatt also favoured the implementation of UCC, saying that it is necessary for the situation in Uttarakhand, which faces the problem of Rohingyas. Bhatt claimed that many Rohingyas are living in the northern states without any identification or address. "So, whatever the Chief Minister has said regarding Uniform Civil Code is totally right," he told ANI.

UCC cannot be implemented without consensus: Congress

However, Congress has maintained its opposing stance on the implementation of the common civil code. Speaking to Republic, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said the Bharatiya Janata Party is always looking to raise issues that are controversial in nature.

"The BJP only wants to raise controversial issues. Article 44 of the In the Directive Principles does not say that the civil code should be implemented. It says the government should try to implement it. It means there should be a consensus. You should talk to religious leaders and political parties. It should only be implemented after reaching a consensus. But the BJP and its government do not want to do this," Alvi said.

He further said, "In Directive principles, there are 15 other articles but they don't discuss it. Why do they want to implement this only in Uttarakhand?"

Uttarakhand govt to implement UCC

The Uttarakhand government on Friday constituted a drafting committee, in which, five members have been included and former judge Ranjana Desai has been made the chairman of the committee.

Speaking on the implementation of UCC, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Uttarakhand is the land of multiple gods and goddesses; the state also heavily contributes in terms of people serving the Armed forces. Thus there is a need for a common law for the people of Uttarakhand. As soon as the new government was formed, we took the decision that UCC will be implemented in the state. Thereby, Uttarakhand will be the second state to rollout UCC after Goa."

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, gender, and sexual orientation.